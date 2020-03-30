Letter: Re: the March 20. article “Letter: I have decided to continue my subscription to the Daily Star”

I'm offended by Jennifer Lutz's article about being locked down in Spain by the coronavirus while her family is all in New York. She whines that she has no health insurance and so must remain in Spain. She appears to travel extensively between Spain and New York which is not in-expensive. She works as a freelance journalist young enough to pay for health insurance. However, she chooses to stay in Spain and sponge off of that country's what she calls "free" healthcare. It should be obvious there is no such thing as "free" healthcare. It's paid for by the hefty taxes collected from the citizenry. Does she pay any income tax in Spain, or, just expect that she's entitled to free healthcare? The taxpayers of Spain are paying for her free ride.
Roberta Porter
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
