Letter: Re: the March 20. article “Letter: I have decided to continue my subscription to the Daily Star”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 20. article “Letter: I have decided to continue my subscription to the Daily Star”

I'm offended by Jennifer Lutz's article about being locked down in Spain by the coronavirus while her family is all in New York. She whines that she has no health insurance and so must remain in Spain. She appears to travel extensively between Spain and New York which is not in-expensive. She works as a freelance journalist young enough to pay for health insurance. However, she chooses to stay in Spain and sponge off of that country's what she calls "free" healthcare. It should be obvious there is no such thing as "free" healthcare. It's paid for by the hefty taxes collected from the citizenry. Does she pay any income tax in Spain, or, just expect that she's entitled to free healthcare? The taxpayers of Spain are paying for her free ride.

Roberta Porter

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News