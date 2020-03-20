Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: Many Catholics confused about voting”

I’m a cradle born catholic, I feel your reasoning, convictions are half-baked, unreasonable truths. The notion a person’s vote should be based on one issue is a complete fabrication. God gave us the power to reason and a free will. Although abortion, euthanasia, and assisted suicide are choices I would not make they are choices. I am guided by my free will and reasoning.
The thought of having unregulated, filthy back rooms for abortions is abhorrent to me. It defies a human right to her free will and reasoning.
In voting for a president of my country who is a womanizer, continues to lie to the American people, cheats his own “charity “ by stealing money for a self portrait, his political “buddies “ are in prison, has been fined 150 million dollars for a fake university, the list goes on but he SAYS he is against abortion is laughable.My vote for someone of his character is an astounding NO!
You have reasoning and free will, use them!
Anita Tomola
Green Valley
