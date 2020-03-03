Letter: Re: the March 1. article “Letter: ob serving speed limits”

The long graceless Democratic primary process is bewailed by some but has yielded the most detailed ideas about our country in decades.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has emerged as the best candidate with the ability to unite, not divide, Democrats. She has demonstrated a combination of smarts, planning, charisma, inclusiveness, and yes, plans.
She is pragmatically pragmatic through building a formidable intellectual infrastructure that informs her campaign with sensible solutions to many social problems.
Concentration of wealth is an addiction to accumulation and the real source of major social problems. She proposes a tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires that would raise about $2.75 trillion over 10 years.
Her advocacy has poked the billionaires hornets’ nest and many have attacked her relentlessly. (Look to the ultra-rich for confirmation of who they fear most.)
When voting for Elizabeth Warren you are voting for the best person to lead the country.
Fred Miller
Sierra Vista
