Letter: Re: the March 3. article “Letter: UPDATE/CORRECTION: Re: the Feb. 26 article 'Electoral College, Constitution are under attack.'”

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."
Jeffery McConnell makes two mistakes in his original column repeated in his letter of correction. The Supreme Court has no say in amending the constitution. First, if Congress, in collusion with the states, changes the Constitution, it doesn't matter what the justices think.
The other error is more subtle, It is true that the Founders intended for us to be a republic. They thought the constitution created one. But we do not function as a republic and have not for many years, if ever. In a republic we would elect people we trust to make good decisions. In reality, we elect people who have already decided how they'll vote. As envisioned by the founders we were to elect people we trusted to get together and decide on the best person to be president. Today we vote for a candidate, not a representative.
And then there's the initiative process...
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.