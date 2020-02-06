Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the editor”
Like many others, I am concerned about whether the Democrats will put forth a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in this year's presidential election and avoid four more years of horror. There is one man who could certainly do that and in whom we could have complete confidence.

He is knowledgeable, smart, and a great speaker. He has been before us prominently for several weeks. He knows well all of Trump's flaws, weaknesses, and criminal behavior. He is completely familiar with Trump's solipsistic, narcissistic, sociopathic, totalitarian, egotistical, and cruel qualities and characteristics. I can think of no better person to stand up to Trump forcefully and successfully and be inaugurated as the next president of the United States.

His name? Adam Schiff.

Jeffrey Dean

Northwest side

