Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the editor”

We are down to two septuagenarian white men, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, competing for the Democratic nomination for president.
If Joe Biden wins the nomination he could win the election. However, Bernie and his followers could well be angry, as in 2016, and not support the nominee. That would make it a struggle for Joe to win the election in November.
If Bernie wins the nomination, I fear that he would lose the election to Trump. If that happened the Senate would stay Republican and the House could flip. Thereafter, the Supreme Court would become 6 to 3 or even 7 to 2. Thus, four more years of Trump would be a horrible disaster for the nation and could make recovery impossible.
It could be grim for Democrats and the United States of America this November. But at least Joe offers a chance it will work out o.k.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
