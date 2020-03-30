Letter: Re: the March 20. article “National Opinion: What we’ll learn about ourselves, and our nation, during the coronavirus pandemic”

It seems to me that playing the blame game over the spread of the coronavirus and what to call it is not in anyones best interest. Since China is chronologically ahead of the US perhaps they may be a bit closer to a good care plan or a vaccine. It doesn't make much sense to alienate anyone at a time when we globally really need to work together.
BARBARA TANZILLO
Downtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
