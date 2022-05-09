Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Letters to the Editor: May 1”

Regarding the letter, “Biden pathetic” [May 1, 2022], I agree with the writer’s analysis of what is driving our country’s inflationary woes, including the “unnecessary” March 2021 stimulus bill of $1.9 trillion. However, let me remind the writer that the previous president had said that the $600 per-person issued in the previous stimulus bill was too low, and should have been $2000. The current administration was merely following his lead when it passed the subsequent bill granting an additional $1400 per-person to eligible families. Had the previous president stayed in office for a second term, it is entirely possible that he would have signed a similar stimulus bill, and we would be in the same economic situation. Instead of pointing the finger and assigning blame, we need to acknowledge our country’s problems, economic and otherwise, and get to work finding solutions.