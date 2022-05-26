 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Local Opinion: Manufactured homes not such a great deal”

  • Comments

The original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 asserted if you were an American you had a right to an abortion. It didn’t matter if you were from Arizona or Utah. You were an American. You had that right. The Supreme Court apparently wants to change that. Where you live is the key variable now. Their argument is an obvious legal trick. Which is fine. They’re lawyers, what else would you expect. What’s disappointing is what a bunch of babies the Supreme Court has become. Abortion is a national issue. It affects people the same way no matter where in America they live. Washing their hands Pontius Pilate style — “Let the Pharisees in Phoenix decide” — that’s a cop out.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News