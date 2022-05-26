Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Local Opinion: Manufactured homes not such a great deal”

The original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 asserted if you were an American you had a right to an abortion. It didn’t matter if you were from Arizona or Utah. You were an American. You had that right. The Supreme Court apparently wants to change that. Where you live is the key variable now. Their argument is an obvious legal trick. Which is fine. They’re lawyers, what else would you expect. What’s disappointing is what a bunch of babies the Supreme Court has become. Abortion is a national issue. It affects people the same way no matter where in America they live. Washing their hands Pontius Pilate style — “Let the Pharisees in Phoenix decide” — that’s a cop out.