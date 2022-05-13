 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 10. article “Local Opinion: Abortion deepens our country's divisions”

Regarding Ronald Eustice's paean to restrictions on abortion, no one is forcing him to have one. Eustice, however, wants to force his religious beliefs on others and deny women their constitutional rights, two slights against the Constitution and for that matter, the Declaration of Independence, which makes no small matter of all Americans' freedoms. Quite repellant.

It's a good thing he's not a woman: he would be totally conflicted as well as spiritually paralyzed. As it is, he's just another angry man cloaking himself in self-righteousness. And we have so many of them already, including several on the Supreme Court, courtesy of that serial despoiler of women, Donald Trump. Ronald's screed's not worth the ink.

Robert Jacobson

Patagonia

