Letter: Re: the May 12. article “Letter: Carbon fee is best path forward”

Re: the May 12 letter "Carbon fee would help us go green."
Many thanks to the Star for printing the excellent letter by Jan Freed. An additional point might be useful. We do not currently pay for the fossil carbon pollution we cause when we use fossil carbon or products that use it. By adding a fee that increases gradually, we can find the price (current cost + pollution cost) that allows our world to be sustainable. Also, H. R. 763 provides for export controls that will push other nations to do the same.
Jim Martin
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
