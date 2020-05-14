Letter: Re: the May 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

The recent furor caused by the proposal of voting by mail is senseless. I have been voting by mail (absentee/early voting) for years. Anyone can do it. It is effective and easy. Apply to the county, they will make sure your registration is valid and send you a ballot. Any argument to he contrary is phony. If you don't want to stand in line and vote as America has for hundreds of years apply for your early ballot,
If you want to vote by mail, DO IT. Our elections are safe, secure and honest. A blanket Vote by Mail program is backed by those who want to cheat. Vote by mail is in place, workable and viable.
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!