Letter: Re: the May 12. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

The recent furor caused by the proposal of voting by mail is senseless. I have been voting by mail (absentee/early voting) for years. Anyone can do it. It is effective and easy. Apply to the county, they will make sure your registration is valid and send you a ballot. Any argument to he contrary is phony. If you don't want to stand in line and vote as America has for hundreds of years apply for your early ballot,

If you want to vote by mail, DO IT. Our elections are safe, secure and honest. A blanket Vote by Mail program is backed by those who want to cheat. Vote by mail is in place, workable and viable.

Mark Wurz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Do you put on a mask before going out in public? Should grocery stores and other establishments require them? Our letter writers ponder these questions and more in our latest installment of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News