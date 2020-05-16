Letter: Re: the May 14. article “Local Opinion: Journalism is NOT dead”

Re: the May 14 article "Journalism is not dead, and it's crucial during times like these."
I wholeheartedly agree with the opinion expressed. Journalists, especially investigative journalists and those who express reasoned, passionate opinions are among my front-line heroes.
After the 2016 election, my husband and I purchased digital subscriptions to nationally recognized newspapers and magazines, such as The New York Times and Washington Post. We continued to support the Star and AZ Public Media.
It is sad that it sometimes often takes a crisis to realize the value of institutions in our lives. We are being challenged on so many fronts. I cannot imagine we will succeed without the work of dedicated journalists and their organizations.
In the words of singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, "Don't it always seem to go /That you don't know what you've got/'Til it's gone." I sincerely hope we know what we've got BEFORE it's gone!
Thank you for your dedicated service!
Amy Gaiennie
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!