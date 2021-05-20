 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 18. article “Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with sports reporter Caitlin Schmidt”
Letter: Re: the May 18. article "Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with sports reporter Caitlin Schmidt"

Dear Editor,

Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for sharing so many reader opinions and inviting us to join the weekly chat with the Opinion Team. At a time when we want to share our ideas about what is needed in our country, the Star provides a forum for letters and opinion pieces. The pandemic has made clear the glaring inequities in our country and right now is a chance to right these wrongs. Homelessness fueled lack of affordable housing, along with inequities in healthcare, living wage jobs and quality education all have legislation pending in Congress. The American Rescue Act was a good start, but more needs to be done. Share your ideas with your members of Congress, let’s keep this equity ball rolling!

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

