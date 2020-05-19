Letter: Re: the May 2. article “Letter: Cuomo versus Trump”
Letter: Re: the May 2. article “Letter: Cuomo versus Trump”

Re: "I wish Cuomo, Trump could swap places"

This falls squarely into the category of "No good deed goes unpunished". Sure, Cuomo would be great as president, but does the letter writer dislike New York State so much that he would punish them with Trump as governor? Also, Trump cannot go back to New York because it is well known that "You can't go home again".

Howard Siegerman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

