Letter: Re: the May 2. article “Letter: Re: the April 29. article “Letter: Waste of tax dollars””

So far the virus has resulted in 330 deaths in the state of Arizona. The continued voices of panic claim the state shutdown must continue in order to save lives.
Last year at this time approximately 900 people died from auto accidents in the State so why didn't we reduce all road speeds to 10 mph? This would have greatly reduced traffic deaths.
Locking people inside is government overreach plan and simple.
Clifford Hamilton
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
