Letter: Re: the May 27. article “Letters to the Editor”
Donald’s Trump’s approval rating has not improved since 2016. He remains tied to the shrinking base that voted for him then. Everyday Trump reads the polls, showing him set to lose the November election. Rather than reach out to the American people, Trump has decided to stake everything on a last desperate throw of the dice. Ignoring the advice of his government’s health professionals, he is calling for a quick opening of the economy. The expert consensus is that the very GOP-run states that are following Trump’s lead will soon experience an unrelenting outbreak of coronavirus infections and death. The Republican convention will take place in the midst of infection sweeping across America’s reddest states. The November election will take place in the midst of the “second wave” of the virus. Voters will hold Trump responsible and the Democrats caution will be vindicated. Trump will lose the election. He will have gambled with the lives of his most faithful followers and lost.

Jon Dorschner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

