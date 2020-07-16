Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”

The President of the United States is allowed to hold "rallies" without adhering to state regulations. We mortals would be fined or arrested if we didn't follow these regulations.
Trump seems joyful about spreading COVID-19 by holding these "rallies" where attendees don't wear masks or observe advised safe distances, even though much yelling is evident. These situations, according to experts, are the worst for virus spread. Attendees then return home and spread their illness. This is evidenced by a record breaking surge of COVID in Oklahoma and Arizona after recent "rallies" in these states. Watch out, South Dakota, the one state outside of the northeast keeping their virus numbers low, you are next on Trump's hit list.
Trump is responsible for thousands of sick and dead people and shows no concern. He is tested for the virus daily as are those nearest him. We mere mortals are not. He's only interested in himself. Leaders lead by example and he isn't setting any great example.
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
