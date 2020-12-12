Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”

 Skip to main content
Letter:

In a 12/4 letter "Electoral College past its expiration date" retired history teacher forgets the purpose of Electoral College, preferring the "masses" rule. Mr. History Teacher, in the United States of America, each state has a say. This was meant to prevent the larger states from running the country. Let a real estate agent do the math in terms even a history teacher can understand. Assume you have a 10 unit condominium/HOA. Three units have 5, 4, and 4 persons respectively (13 people-3 units). Remaining 7 units have 2 persons in five units, 1 person in each of the last two (12 people in 7 units). If HOA voting rights are based upon number of occupants rather than 1 vote per unit, 3 of the units dictate what happens in a 10 unit complex. Doesn't seem fair...well IT'S NOT. Keep the Electoral College, stay retired.

JIm Strong

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

