Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”

Every one talks about keeping a distance of 6 ft. to contain the Virus. What the Government should impose is for every one to wear a mask. It stops the Virus from coming out of your body if you have it, and stops other people from spreading the virus if they have it also. That is what China did, and look where they are now " almost free " of this killer Virus.

What it takes is more responsibility by all individual people. All of Those who say " I am expressing my civil rights". These are all bad choices when you have a Pandemic like this country and the whole wide world has at this terrible time.

Do you remember when the stores use to have a sign out front. NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO ENTER. Well I think we should go back to that. NO FACE MASK, NO ENTER. That would wake up those irresponsible people and slow down this Pandemic. Jacques

jacques fauxbel

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News