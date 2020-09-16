Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”

Two articles I never miss in the AZ Daily Star are the letters to the editor, and the Sunday fact check on politics. Which leads me to wonder how any person can defend, much less, support Donald Trump.
His uninformed, unprincipled response to the pandemic has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. His disgraceful insults to veterans are immoral, especially from a draft dodger. His treatment of women is repulsive and predatory, resulting in 27 claims of sexual misconduct. He’s an illiterate moron who can’t even recall the name of our most treasured National Park. His flagrant, uninformed, disregard of constitutional rules and norms is frightening. His mean, cruel separation of children from their parents is heartless, evil.
He’s a charlatan who no longer pretends to be worthy of leading this country. A demented egomaniac, he destroys everything that does not feed his image.
So, yes, I am left wondering how anyone can support this knave.
Cheryl Lockahrt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
