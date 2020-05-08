Letter: Re: the May 3. article “AZ Sen. Martha McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19”

Re: the may 3 article "McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19."
Martha McSally continues to show the depths she will go to in seeking public office. She talks about the need to hold China accountable, the "talking point" of Trump and his Fox propaganda machine. In fact, while the virus originated in China, on Jan 20 the Chinese government went on national TV to confirm that there was a virus outbreak in Wuhan with human transmission. The WHO warned on January 22 that there was a dangerous virus emergency in China, declaring on Jan 30 a public health emergency of international concern. Concern about the virus was included in the "President's Daily Briefings" in early January.
Clearly, desperately, McSally has joined Trump in his strategy to take credit for the success of others and refuse to take responsibility for his own mistakes. No Ms. McSally, we are not victims of a Chinese conspiracy. We are victims of this corrupt administration.
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
