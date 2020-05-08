Letter: Re: the May 3. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the May 3. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the May 3 article "McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19."

McSally spreads the new GOP message: “Blame China, and don’t defend Trump.” She waited until paragraph nine, but had to include this latest distraction. If we want more of the same lock-step with the current “leadership,” we will blindly believe this senator. McSally does not want us to remember in November the failures of this administration to foresee and contain the COVID-19. McSally is complicit with this GOP message, ‘Blame China.’ Who is the “Together” she refers to? As McSally and the current administration work desperately to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA), there will not be any “together” happening. All COVID-19 patients will join the growing group of Americans with preexisting conditions and will be denied affordable health insurance. McSally has voted to end ACA as both an AZ Representative, and AZ Senator. Her peddling of “Together” is dishonest. It is her latest Distraction from her record.

Connie Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

