Letter: Re: the May 5. article “Letters to the Editor May 5”

The Republicans must be, overall, an ignorant lot.
For more than a year, we have all endured the Covid pandemic. One of the pluses coming out of it is we all got to "meet" Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci told us the truth about the pandemic, as much as he was allowed to because of pressure from his boss. People responded to his truth-telling positively manner for the most part. People knew they could depend on him.
Funny how his lesson of truth doesn't pervade politics. In the case of Liz Cheney, she is held up to ridicule because she doesn't go along with the "former guy" and His Big Lie--the same person who sought to silence Fauci. She tells the truth and she will lose because of it. Apparently, Republicans don't want to work for a living. And they don't want to work for the public either. They just want to cheat their way through a worthless "career."
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
