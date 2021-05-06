 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the May 5. article “Letters to the Editor May 5”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 5. article “Letters to the Editor May 5”

  • Comments

The Republicans must be, overall, an ignorant lot.

For more than a year, we have all endured the Covid pandemic. One of the pluses coming out of it is we all got to "meet" Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci told us the truth about the pandemic, as much as he was allowed to because of pressure from his boss. People responded to his truth-telling positively manner for the most part. People knew they could depend on him.

Funny how his lesson of truth doesn't pervade politics. In the case of Liz Cheney, she is held up to ridicule because she doesn't go along with the "former guy" and His Big Lie--the same person who sought to silence Fauci. She tells the truth and she will lose because of it. Apparently, Republicans don't want to work for a living. And they don't want to work for the public either. They just want to cheat their way through a worthless "career."

Cathy Smith

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News