Letter: Re: the May 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

Right now, in the U.S. about 2000 individuals are dying because of coronavirus. That is 10 10 planes falling out of the sky. Everyday. For the last month. And it will continue. And in AZ we have 20 deaths a day. That's 2 bad pile ups on the freeways. Everyday. For over a month. It will remain like this, but Ducey wants to hide these facts, and let everyone drive in a fog, a haze, drive through a fire. Gov Ducey needs all the credible information he can find to make his decisions. Decisions that help everyone remain healthy and safe. This is not the time for "a pause." This is a time to help the best creative minds of this nation solve this problem. Scientists i suspect love solving problems. That is a huge part of being a scientist. Finding the nature of truth. Let them do what they have been trained to do.
Chris Rubio-Goldsmith
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
