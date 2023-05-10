President Biden has has effectively hemmed in China’s pacific fleet using agreements with the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan that establishes US deployments on islands around their countries. GOP makes a lot of noise about this accusation and that, but as always scant if any evidence. On the other hand Trump practically publicly worshiped at the altar of Putin. The invasion of Ukraine actually feeds into the argument that Trump was allied with Putin, as it meant Putin was going to get what he wanted without a fight. Trumplicans say whatever they want as though it’s a fact, like fiscal responsibility – a concept that only surfaces with Democrat administrations and COVID then make up rules as they go along that clearly are blatant lies (Garland/Coney-Barrett). Before this is all done China is more likely to invade Russia for the water in Lake Baikal than invade Taiwan.