Today President Trump announced that the United States will no longer participate in the international agreement to arrest global warming. He has mocked the very idea while scientists warn about melting ice caps and rising sea levels.
During a recent visit to Michigan we saw the effect of record lake levels that are gnawing away beaches and cliffs during violent storms and shocked to see houses cascade into Lake Michigan. No breakwater can save even a million dollar property.
How are we react to the denial of global warming and the destruction that follows?
Here is my simple and immediate response: stop buying things that you don't really need right now. Put off the remodel, the newer car, the updated dishwasher, another cruise, buy at the thrift store and make your own holiday gifts.
Show deniers that we can slow warming. Don't throw up your hands in the face of ignorance or manipulation for profit by the few.
Jane Leonard
Oro Valley
