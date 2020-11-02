Letter: Re: the Nov. 1. article “Letter: Don't Be Surprised”

Outnumbered?
The overall set of “tea leaves” indicates that Trump will win, and it might even be a landslide of all 50 states. Those who will vote for “free stuff” are outnumbered by those who have to pay for the “free stuff.” This is good.
Those who will vote for socialism and communism, indeed, are also outnumbered by those who would like the US to remain closely connected to the US Constitution, the best such document created by mankind over thousands of years. This is also good.
I know, because of my 1962 American History class at Amphitheater High School, a course taught by our highly revered teacher, Sharpe Marshall.
Charles R. Jones
Annapolis, MD
Mr. Jones graduated at the top of the Amphitheater High School class of 1962, was appointed to the US Naval Academy by Carl Hayden, holds three master’s degrees, and served our country as a top nuclear energy professional and consultant for over 48 years.
