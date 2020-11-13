Letter: Re: the Nov. 10. article “Arizona continues counting ballots as race between Biden, Trump tightens”

Thank you Tucson.com for publishing some real information today about what's going on with the Az Election Results. As we all know there has been massive censorship of conservatives by the media so getting real information here in Az matters. There are many issues with the integrity of what happened in Az election. Let the legal proceedings proceed. At the national level there is much evidence of massive fraud and I predict Trump will prevail in the end. We cannot let our election process be manipulated and stolen because our democracy is based upon clean elections that we can trust.
Curtis Simpson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
