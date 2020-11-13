Letter: Re: the Nov. 11. article “Attorney seeking Trump votes asks for unlawful video of Arizona poll worker be part of case”

Republicans were ordered to give Trump a win in AZ and the suspension of media reporting on results and the shrinking gap between Trump Biden and Kelly McSally based on votes mostly from Democratic Pima County is unbelievable. I don’t know how people would teact to having their election stolen. We’ve already seen that a postal worker was paid by the GOP to make false claims and now a mystery, illegal video. Do Trump people really think we are that stupid? We know he is a liar and a cheat in business dealings / but our votes?
Barbara Cottrell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
