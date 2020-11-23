 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 12. article “Letter: America's New Direction”
I have read the Daily Star’s Letter to the Editor since moving to Arizona three years ago.

Most times I smile and shake my head when I read the liberal, Trump hating comments. But not today after reading Ilene Shannell’s letter.

To reply to her comment “those that support Donald Trump need to have their ‘come to Jesus moment’”.

I take offense to this comment as it makes me sound Godless. I will remind Ms. Shannell that is her Godless party who kill innocent babies. Breaking the commandment “Thou Shall Not Kill”.

Michael Johnson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

