Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article “Brnovich: Arizona prosecutors can pick between two abortion laws”

Why in the world are Democratic politicians being quoted, either anonymously (most) or by name (ex-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe) as hoping that Trump runs in 2024? Giggling like trick-or-treating children, they are eager to once again take on the man they beat in 2020 and whom every pundit these days is blaming for the Republicans' surprising lack of success in the midterms. The message they are sending, unfortunately, is that the Democrats can only beat a loser, and that facing DeSantis, Pence, Haley or any other GOP challenger to Trump would result in a Republican victory. Worse, they appear to be rooting for another round of the chaos, anger, bigotry and, yes, violence that attends this disgraceful man. Is it not instead time for Democrats, in the waning afterglow of the midterms, to echo Liz Cheney (a Republican) and to step up and tell Merrick Garland that Trump needs to be prosecuted for his innumerable crimes?