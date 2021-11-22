 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 13”
Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article "Letters to the Editor Nov. 13"

This is an insane game of "Whack-a-mole." The so-called "War on Drugs" is an UTTER failure.

Why not invest more in dealing with the health care epidemic that drug addiction is? If they take these guys out, others will just take their place. As long as Americans WANT and NEED the drugs, cannot get them legally, there will ALWAYS be suppliers. It is the rule of supply and demand and the enormous profits involved.

We are filling up prisons with people who need treatment, not jail time. But the "War on Drugs" is an extremely profitable enterprise. It is a massive federal jobs program, and private prison corporation boon, along with all the profitable prison industry parasites that feed on prisoners and their families.

When underprivileged people see no other opportunities to make a decent living, they get involved in the drug trade. The same thing happened during prohibition. Who do you think was making and selling illegal alcohol during that time? This insanity must end.

Rosemary Mancillas

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

