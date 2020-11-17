Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana”

In approving the use of marijuana for any purpose, voters in various States were irresponsible regarding the Health and Safety of Citizens. They either refuse or were incapable of an objective analysis of the facts of Marijuana use.
This "legalization" of marijuana is contrary to federal Law and should be declared null and void. It is tantamount to having US voters approve a separate but equal public educational system based on Race!! Federal Law (Title 21 U.S.C. § 812) takes precedence/supersedes State Law!!
US Constitution.
Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution; Supremacy Clause
"....This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding...."
Francis Saitta
Downtown
