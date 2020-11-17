 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letter: Where is our Mayor?”
Last week I noticed hoarding.

Several of my friends did too.

I saw carts overflowing; full of meat, paper products, etc.

It appeared that people were clearly buying more than they needed.

Who needs six 12-packs of Costco paper towels and six 36-packs of Costco toilet paper?

Don't you still have a room full of stuff already?

Stop your greedy behavior.

Kathy Audelo

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

