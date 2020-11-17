Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letter: Where is our Mayor?”

Last week I noticed hoarding.
Several of my friends did too.
I saw carts overflowing; full of meat, paper products, etc.
It appeared that people were clearly buying more than they needed.
Who needs six 12-packs of Costco paper towels and six 36-packs of Costco toilet paper?
Don't you still have a room full of stuff already?
Stop your greedy behavior.
Kathy Audelo
Northeast side
