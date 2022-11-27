Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 16”

The Founding Fathers wanted only property owners to vote in the 18th Century. They allowed States to decide voting rights and States excluded women, slaves, and Native Americans. In Arizona, Native Americans could not vote for 36 years after Statehood. I wonder if the Founding Fathers would be aghast today to know that all women and all non-white American citizens who are at least 18 years old are now legally allowed to vote? It is WE THE PEOPLE, not we the white, rich property owners, that is in the Preamble to The Constitution of The United States of America.
I’d wonder if elite class would stand in line for 6-8 hours to vote as do many in the States across America where voter suppression has risen again? The Republicans have done all possible to pick the voters rather than the voters pick the representatives.
Bill Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.