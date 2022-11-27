Letter: Re: the Nov. 16. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 16”

The Founding Fathers wanted only property owners to vote in the 18th Century. They allowed States to decide voting rights and States excluded women, slaves, and Native Americans. In Arizona, Native Americans could not vote for 36 years after Statehood. I wonder if the Founding Fathers would be aghast today to know that all women and all non-white American citizens who are at least 18 years old are now legally allowed to vote? It is WE THE PEOPLE, not we the white, rich property owners, that is in the Preamble to The Constitution of The United States of America.