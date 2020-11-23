 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 16 letter 'A Trumpian house of cards.'
Letter: Re: the Nov. 16 letter 'A Trumpian house of cards.'

"Actually, it's the Dems who are sore losers." I just read this letter and had to ask, WTH? Robert Guth of Tucson who states he's had a "formal education in psychology," yet is confused with his own analysis. He thinks the democratic leadership uses, narcissistic triangulation. He goes on to state, "The Democrats hatred for the president and by extension the United States of America has created the toxic atmosphere — not President Trump." If anyone else feels that is true, please go back to school and study, because it's the furthest thing from the truth that I've read in the Star today. I didn't hate the prez, I don't hate anyone. But Don the Con fooled 40% of Americans and is still doing so even when he's been proven a liar and a cheat.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

