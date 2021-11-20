Letter: Re: the Nov. 17. article “Letter: Medicare Part B Premium Increase”

I appreciated the letter about Medicare Part B and calling our leaders to lower the premiums. I'd also like to call on our leaders to not mess with the parts of Medicare that are working for us seniors. There's been a lot of proposals to expand Medicare to a larger, younger population or even create a national government health system. I feel that would be putting seniors like myself at risk. Medicare is on shaky financial ground as it is. We've heard for decades how unsustainable it is. This would only endanger it. Furthermore, we cannot be sure what type of care we would get if Medicare would be expanded. Would we have longer wait times? Less access? Who knows! I appreciate our leaders looking for fixes, but let's not put Medicare in the line of fire.
Christine Coronado
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.