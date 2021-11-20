 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 17. article “Letter: Medicare Part B Premium Increase”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 17. article “Letter: Medicare Part B Premium Increase”

  • Comments

I appreciated the letter about Medicare Part B and calling our leaders to lower the premiums. I'd also like to call on our leaders to not mess with the parts of Medicare that are working for us seniors. There's been a lot of proposals to expand Medicare to a larger, younger population or even create a national government health system. I feel that would be putting seniors like myself at risk. Medicare is on shaky financial ground as it is. We've heard for decades how unsustainable it is. This would only endanger it. Furthermore, we cannot be sure what type of care we would get if Medicare would be expanded. Would we have longer wait times? Less access? Who knows! I appreciate our leaders looking for fixes, but let's not put Medicare in the line of fire.

Christine Coronado

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News