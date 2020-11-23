Letter: Re: the Nov. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”

Mitch McConnell has no buisiness deciding what goes through and what doesnt no one man should have that authority in a democracy he has over stepped his boundarys and has been in the senate to long and is simply ignoring the wil of the people i have never seen the senate in such a mess because of him not having his way
Allen Stephens
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!