 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”

Mitch McConnell has no buisiness deciding what goes through and what doesnt no one man should have that authority in a democracy he has over stepped his boundarys and has been in the senate to long and is simply ignoring the wil of the people i have never seen the senate in such a mess because of him not having his way

Allen Stephens

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News