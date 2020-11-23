 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 22. article “Local Virologists: With COVID surging, freedom comes with responsibility”
Letter: Re: the Nov. 22. article "Local Virologists: With COVID surging, freedom comes with responsibility"

These "Local Virologists" make no mention of the Biological Facts of the COVID_19 pandemic. Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to the population density.

The COVID_19 pandemic is a natural consequence of overpopulation; a portend of the future if population growth is not reversed.

Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.

Wake up "Local Virologists"! Protective efforts "... caring for each other by adopting masking, distancing and hygiene..." against COVID_19 are mere Cosmetic!! Our Social/Educational Systems must substantially change; inculcating in Citizens an understanding of the consequences of Overpopulation and it's Control!!

If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possibly destroy, Human Society!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

