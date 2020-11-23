 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 22. article “Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work”
"The creation of Jewish state ...would cause a third world war...The government of Palestine should be a government of the people irrespective of race, religion or color."(Michael Cohen, Truman and Israel, 1990)

We can begin to effectively neutralize the animosity within the Muslim Community with a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; that the United States rejects claims for the completely autonomous political and cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine; that Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.

President -elect Biden must re-evaluate and re-formulate our Foreign Policy in the Middle East. If we have not the rectitude and courage to undue the injustices to the indigenous people of Palestine, the possibility of the use of weapons of mass destruction may involve this country in a Religious War of Self-Destruction.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

