Letter: Re: the Nov. 23. article “What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain”

Re: the online article "What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain."

What do Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Lana Ruvolo Grasser and Rachelle Stammen’s recent article defending “ethical” animal experimentation have in common? They’re all rooted in utter fantasy.

The laws and regulations that allegedly protect animals in laboratories spectacularly fail to do so even at the authors’ own institutions, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Emory University.

At NIH, for example, a mouse actually burst into flames during electrocautery surgery in 2020. The agency received barely a slap on the wrist—and eight months later, it happened again.

The cures and treatments that the authors promise will make this suffering worthwhile haven't materialized. They reference Alzheimer’s disease but neglect to mention that the failure rate of new Alzheimer’s drugs developed using animals is 99.6%.

Animal experimenters must get their heads out of the clouds and stop trying to excuse violence. Advanced, animal-free research is the future. See PETA.org/NewDeal for more.

Courtney Owens

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

