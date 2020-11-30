 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 26. article “'Voice of the Wildcats' Brian Jeffries finds new ways to call UA games during pandemic”
The article extolling the “remote” broadcasting of a recent football game is woefully ill informed. I remember listening to many, many baseball games in the 1950’s. The game located in St Louis, let’s say, would be recounted from telegraphed play-by-play info to a commentator who recreated both sounds and the action for listeners. Sound effects and crowd noises were added. I quickly became at 9 years old transported to the stands. That was magical and real. Times have not changed that much!

Steven Brenner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

