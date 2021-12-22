 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 29: Civility needed, Rittenhouse verdict, local writers better than syndication”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 29: Civility needed, Rittenhouse verdict, local writers better than syndication”

  • Comments

The miscarriage of justice in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse is astounding. It reminds me of the Beatle’s song, “Bungalow Bill,” revised below to fit this situation:

Refrain

Hey, Rittenhouse, Kyle,

Who’d you revile

take out in style?

Hey, Rittenhouse, Kyle,

take out in style

Rittenhouse, Kyle?

He went out liberal hunting with his AR-15 gun

In case of incidents he always took his mum

He’s the all-American, bullet-headed, Saxon mother’s son

All rightwing nuts sing:

Refrain

Deep in Kenosha where the unarmed marchers walked

Kyle got the feeling that he was being stalked

For his own safety then his gun he cocked and shot

All rightwing nuts sing

refrain

The lawyers asked him if to kill was not a sin

“Not when they looked so fierce,” his mummy butted in

“If looks could kill it would have been us instead of them.”

Not guilty of all charges? Really?

Miriam Burt

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News