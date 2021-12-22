Letter: Re: the Nov. 29. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 29: Civility needed, Rittenhouse verdict, local writers better than syndication”

The miscarriage of justice in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse is astounding. It reminds me of the Beatle’s song, “Bungalow Bill,” revised below to fit this situation:
Refrain
Hey, Rittenhouse, Kyle,
Who’d you revile
take out in style?
Hey, Rittenhouse, Kyle,
take out in style
Rittenhouse, Kyle?
He went out liberal hunting with his AR-15 gun
In case of incidents he always took his mum
He’s the all-American, bullet-headed, Saxon mother’s son
All rightwing nuts sing:
Refrain
Deep in Kenosha where the unarmed marchers walked
Kyle got the feeling that he was being stalked
For his own safety then his gun he cocked and shot
All rightwing nuts sing
refrain
The lawyers asked him if to kill was not a sin