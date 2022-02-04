Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

Our government isn't perfect, and is only as good as those we're putting into office. However, it is so much better than most alternatives. In our country we have the right to disagree, and have many freedoms whether they are good for us or not. In autocratic countries you are jailed, killed etc for protesting and speaking against the government, Yet many republicans here are trying to push us into that by making laws that will prevent many of us from being able to vote. The 14th amendment to our constitution gives everyone the right to vote, so the filibuster should not even be used for that. Laws should be put in place to protect those rights immediately. The filibuster should only be used to negotiate with laws and issues. In a thriving democracy issues are negotiated, and no one gets everything their way. Our democracy is very fragile and could be taken from us by those who are pushing their own agendas. and not being honest with their followers.
Elain Geary
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.