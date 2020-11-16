 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

Half of America voted for President Trump. The other half voted against him. I can't find two people who voted "for" Biden. As the left wave their flags and celebrate, I urge you to beware. Where was this patriotism the past four years? All we saw were people burning flags. They will display the Stars and Stripes when it opportunistically benefits them, but it is a two sided flag - the other side displays a hammer and sickle. These same people, had they lost, would have been looting stores, burning businesses, and shooting police officers. The left believes extortion is a campaign strategy. Millions of us have joined the Resistance. We will give this administration the respect it gave to our President - none. If the left taught us nothing else, they taught us that civility is dead. Half of America lost. The other half IS lost.

Julie Monfred

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News