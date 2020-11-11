 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”
Joe Biden is the President-elect. For millions of us that fact creates jubilation. For millions of others the opposite emotion reigns. However one voted, the real winner is the United States of America and by the dint of our influence, the rest of the world. Despite all circumstances more voters cast ballots than ever before. The people have spoken.

In an erroneous spirit of noblesse oblige Lindsay Graham said Joe Biden "deserves a Cabinet" if the nominees meet his approval. No, Sen, Graham, America deserves a Cabinet that honors and fosters the purpose of those positions and not their own self interests and those of their lobbyists.

So much work remains to be done. Mercifully we will have an experienced, ethical, intelligent, and compassionate President. We have come so far in the last few days. I believe we are capable of bridging the tragic divide and moving forward together for the benefit of all.

Sandra Heater

Foothills

