Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

In Argentina during the "Dirty War," secret government agents forced those who did not agree with the government into unmarked cars and made them disappear. Most were never seen again. For years, mothers and female relatives marched in front of government buildings in protest holding large photos of the "desaparecidos."
If this seems familiar, just substitute what is happening in Portland on the orders of the president. Secret forces are kidnapping citizens who protest and dragging them into unmarked SUVs. And, as for the mothers who tried to protect the others, they were tear gassed and roughed up. At least, in Argentina, the mothers were allowed to march.
Jackie Quast
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
