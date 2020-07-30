You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 3. article “Mathematical literacy makes data revolution possible”

In Argentina during the "Dirty War," secret government agents forced those who did not agree with the government into unmarked cars and made them disappear. Most were never seen again. For years, mothers and female relatives marched in front of government buildings in protest holding large photos of the "desaparecidos."

If this seems familiar, just substitute what is happening in Portland on the orders of the president. Secret forces are kidnapping citizens who protest and dragging them into unmarked SUVs. And, as for the mothers who tried to protect the others, they were tear gassed and roughed up. At least, in Argentina, the mothers were allowed to march.

Jackie Quast

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News