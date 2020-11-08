 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 4. article “The Opinion page weekly Zoom is back with election reporters as guests”
Letter: Re: the Nov. 4. article "The Opinion page weekly Zoom is back with election reporters as guests"

Dear Editor,

Based on the election results, it would appear that our citizenry has learned little. We need to address and solve our many problems without delay. Yet, with our newly elected “leaders”, all we can expect is more gridlock.

But, if nothing else, I’ll bet most Americans can now locate Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania on a map. So, at least there’s that.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

