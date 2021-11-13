Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letter: The Virginia Election”

When I was a kid in the 50's I attended public school with other white kids. No blacks or Hispanics. They attended their own public schools. This was the American way. I did not learn about them or their culture and they did not learn about me or mine.
Then along came integration. My kids attended public schools with other kids of all backgrounds. They all learned about each other.
Today we have the fans of Former United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos who champion "charter" schools. They want their kids to be taught only their own view of the world. Now the divide is not racial, it is cultural. If they get their way we'll end up with culturally distinct schools that teach to their own cultural prejudices thereby aggravating the cultural divide.
Can we just accept that we are not "one nation" and do not want to be?
Steven Brown
Midtown
